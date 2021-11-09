Why Avoriaz is great for beginner skiers

Coming to a ski resort for the first time as a beginner skier or snowboarder can be a bit daunting. With a little locals know-how, our tips and tricks will help you make the most of your time here and hopefully leave you desperate for more.

Avoriaz, nestled in the heart of the French Alps, is one of the 13 ski resorts that link up the Portes du Soleil, one of the world’s largest ski areas. Of these 13 towns, Avoriaz is the highest at an altitude of 1,800m, so each year it is guaranteed the best snow in the area. And it’s not all about the legendary Burton Stash or the half-pipe. There is a wonderful world of beginner slopes to explore in and around the resort and across the whole of the ski area.

Here are our top tips: