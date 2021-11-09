Why Avoriaz is great for beginner skiers

Coming to a ski resort for the first time as a beginner skier or snowboarder can be a bit daunting. With a little locals know-how, our tips and tricks will help you make the most of your time here and hopefully leave you desperate for more.
Avoriaz, nestled in the heart of the French Alps, is one of the 13 ski resorts that link up the Portes du Soleil, one of the world’s largest ski areas. Of these 13 towns, Avoriaz is the highest at an altitude of 1,800m, so each year it is guaranteed the best snow in the area. And it’s not all about the legendary Burton Stash or the half-pipe. There is a wonderful world of beginner slopes to explore in and around the resort and across the whole of the ski area.
Here are our top tips:
- You may not need a full lift pass - beginner slopes are usually low down, easily accessed and some don't require a lift pass at all
- Book into ski school, don't let your mates / partner teach you, trust us and hire a professional
- Consider your choice of equipment hire shop
- Plan your outfit before you arrive
- Enjoy the fun zones, they usually have a beginner area
- Explore the whole resort, seek out the blue and green slopes away from the beginner zones
- Explore the blues and greens of the other resorts included in your pass
- Enjoy après-ski - after all you'll have earned your stripes