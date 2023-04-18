Latest Gear: Camping equipment for Summer

When you've been hiking all day, a good night's sleep is what you need to aid your body's recovery in order to be ready for what tomorrow may bring. When looking for the right sleeping bag for you there are lots of options. They can get pretty pricey, but it will be worth it for a bag that keeps you warm and provides a good rest, rather than waking up shivering in the middle of the night. A budget option is good if you don't backpack much or you're new to it, but for those who go often you'll want to be paying more for higher quality materials, a superior warmth-to-weight ratio and better packability. So what should you look for?

Warmth-to-weight: As this is going to be one of the heaviest items you're carrying, it's critical to strike a good balance between warmth and weight. When buying you'll see ratings - comfort rating indicates the temperatures at which a cold sleeper might feel comfortable. A season rating is used to indicate the time of year for which the bag is most suitable, corresponding to the four seasons.

Shape: There are three main shapes available

Rectangular - lots of space, usually bulkier and heavier. Mummy / Form-fitting - minimal space, which may be uncomfortable for larger people and/or restless sleepers but warmer due to limited airflow. Tapered rectangular - a combo of the first two, provides more space at the expense of more airflow but not as much as a full rectangular bag.

Women vs Men: Data on physiological differences between traditional genders has always shown that the "average" woman will feel colder in the same bag as the "average" man. So, women's bags use more insulation to reach the same temperature rating, and the comfort rating is often included on women specific bags. More insulation means more weight, even though they often aren't as long.

Down vs Synthetic: Insulation type is important. Down is light, easy to compress, excels in cold, has a longer life span, but it can be expensive, and is slow to dry when wet. Synthetic is quick drying, insulates when wet, non-allergic, less expensive and more robust, but is bulker and heavier and has a shorter life span.

Sleeping pad: If you're looking for the best sleep possible, then make sure you invest in a sleeping pad to go with your bag. Make sure it packs small and is lightweight.

Pillow: This may seem an excessive luxury, but can make all the difference between sleeping like a baby and tossing and turning all night. Look for washable covers, whilst inflatable designs pack down small, foam pillows are compressible and generally more comfortable. We'd recommend you spend a bit more for comfort, low weight and durability and your pillow could be travelling with you for years.

Kids: If you're going to be camping out with little ones in tow, many brands now make sleeping bags for kids that by being smaller, reduce the amount of airflow thereby keeping small campers warm enough to get a good night's rest.

Brands to look to for sleeping bags would be Eurohike, Berghaus, Oex, Vango and Pod.

The final word on this is with so many options, take your time, do your research and consider the 'sleep system' (sleeping mat, clothes you'll wear to sleep in, pillow etc) you're creating to provide the most comfortable night's sleep.