Mountain Biking gear guide

When preparing what to wear when mountain biking start with a moisture-wicking base layer and a waterproof and windproof jacket. Obviously the conditions are going to determine what you need to wear, and different rides will require different clothing.

Jersey

Keep you comfortable and cool in summer and warm and cosy in winter. It should be breathable, and sweat wicking fabrics such as merino wool are good. Cotton isn't a good option because it stays damp too long and you'll be cold once your body starts to cool down. Some jerseys combine several fabrics to give you a solid knit through the body, but have mesh inserts under the arms or down the sides. They tend to be loose cut and have short-sleeve, three-quarter or long-sleeve options. Some come with rear pockets that are ideal for stashing spare parts, tools and snacks.

Shorts

Padded shorts (shammies) are a good idea, you'll spend a lot of time getting in and out of the saddle, they help provide cushioning and help avoid chafing. These can be worn alone or underneath a pair of baggy bike shorts. These should be lightweight, usually knee-length, and have room for knee pads to fit underneath.

Jacket

The jacket should be packable, so you can easily stow it in a backpack, jackets with vents are good for when you heat up. A water-repellent, windbreaker should suffice, unless you ride in the wet a lot, in which case a fully waterproof jacket that can keep you dry for hours is required.

Gloves

Full finger gloves are common, providing more comprehensive protection than mitts and helping protect hands from crashes, undergrowth, and the weather. They also help prevent your hands from getting sweaty and slipping off your grips, some have padding on the palms to provide cushioning.

Socks

Long socks help protect the shins and calves from scratches and cuts from undergrowth, or even from the pedals. Waterproof ones are available for those who ride in wet conditions.

Shoes

There are two choices here: flat or clip. If you prefer to ride clipped in, like road cyclists, there will be a cleat on the sole of your shoe that connects to the pedal. Flat shoes have a rubber sole and the bike's pedals have little bumps that project outward to grip the sole. If riding in winter, it's worth looking at those made from warm, waterproof materials.

Glasses or goggles

Essential for keeping your eyes protected from the weather, debris flying up off the trails and the sunshine of course. Look for ones with interchangeable lenses so you can swap according to the conditions. Trail riders wear glasses most of the time, but if the weather is grim and muddy, goggles are great. Downhillers usually pair goggles with a full-face helmet, although many will fit regular helmets.

Backpacks

Hydration packs are popular, with a reservoir and hose plus room to store snacks. You can sip water whilst pedalling and there are some specifically designed for mountain biking. Lumbar packs are basically bum bags, designed to keep excess weight off your shoulders and they come in a variety of styles.