Trail running gear guide

Your normal running gear is just as good to wear when you are trail running, as long as it's practical, lightweight, and of high quality. Be careful not to overdress, you'll warm up quickly unless it's exceptionally rainy or windy. Layers are important, especially on longer trail runs, and if the weather turns your clothing needs to keep you cool or warm.

Warm weather

T-shirt - should be wicking, quick drying, synthetic or wool.

Underwear - Again wicking, quick drying, synthetic or wool.

Sports bra - yep, you guessed it...quick drying and wicking, and the level of support and tightness is down to the individual depending on always avoiding chafing where possible.

Socks - should be made from a technical, sweat-wicking fabric, such as nylon, polyester, merino wool. Many runners choose ankle socks for summer and knee-highs for winter.

Running shorts - stretchy is best, allowing full-range leg movement, water-resistance and quick drying, and look for technical fabrics that don't tear easily with at least one pocket, ideally zipped.

Cap with sun-shielding visor - Ciele is pretty much the standard running hat these days. Stylish, light, quick-drying, they look good on and off the trail, plus have UPF 40+ sun protection and reflective parts for safety in low light.

Buff or bandana - offering neck protection for winter and summer, these high-UV protection tubulars can work as a neck warmer, bandana, head band, balaclava...and much more.

Sun sleeves - whilst these may seem like a garment of the elite runner, they are a great way to keep warm in cold weather and protect the skin in warm weather. Easy to pop on or off to control your temperatures and super light to roll up and pack in a pocket.

Sunglasses - protect yourself from the energy-sapping sun with glasses fit for purpose. They should be comfortable for long periods, super lightweight but not bounce around, offer UV protection, have lens filters/optics...and look great obviously. Popular brands include Julbo and Oakley.

Cool weather

Layering is key, you'll need to add these items to the list above:

Running pants/tights - a great option for cold weather, make sure to look for fabric, fit, and features. Compression running tights give extra support and may help with recovery.

Running jacket - essential for cold or windy weather, look out for deceiving labels such as 'weather-proof' or 'water-resistant'. These jackets can handle only a little rain, so when exposed to a downpour you'll get soaked. Make sure your jacket says waterproof and has breathability, vents are ideal.

Fleece jacket - an ideal mid-layer that sits nicely underneath your jacket to keep out the chill on cold days.

Gloves or mittens - to protect yourself from the elements, look for waterproof and thermal gloves that are touchscreen compatible. Wearing gloves helps maintain circulation, manage moisture and protect fingers from discomfort and potential frostbite.