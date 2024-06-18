What's new this summer in Avoriaz

Less than two weeks after this, the Pass Portes Du Soleil returns for its sixteenth year. The Pass Portes is a fantastic way to discover Avoriaz and the surrounding area either by bike or on foot. Each year it attracts thousands of tourists to the Portes du Soleil for three days of mountain biking and hiking. The popularity of the event means that it has to be spread over three days, so that the track doesn’t get too busy. The bike trails snake across France and Switzerland, taking cyclists from 1000m in altitude, up to 2500m. Different trails are available depending on whether you want to make the most of the up-lifts, or want to avoid them. This is a great activity for a family holiday as kids as young as 9 can enter.