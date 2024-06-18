© Avoriaz Tourism
What's new this summer in Avoriaz
The best activities in resort this coming season
These mountains are open all year round and are well worth a visit if you love sun, sports and spectating.
This summer, Avoriaz and neighbouring town Morzine have a lot to offer whether you’re vising with family or friends, with countless activities and events for all to enjoy including hiking, mountain biking, road cycling, white water rafting and swimming.
Kicking off the season of sports, on Sunday June 16th is the Morzine-Haute Chablais Cyclosportive, a road cycle race that takes cyclists on routes that have been part of the famous Tour de France in previous years. For those interested in entering, there are two routes to choose from, the Mediofondo, 105km, and Granfondo, 155km. You can read more about the event and register here.
Less than two weeks after this, the Pass Portes Du Soleil returns for its sixteenth year. The Pass Portes is a fantastic way to discover Avoriaz and the surrounding area either by bike or on foot. Each year it attracts thousands of tourists to the Portes du Soleil for three days of mountain biking and hiking. The popularity of the event means that it has to be spread over three days, so that the track doesn’t get too busy. The bike trails snake across France and Switzerland, taking cyclists from 1000m in altitude, up to 2500m. Different trails are available depending on whether you want to make the most of the up-lifts, or want to avoid them. This is a great activity for a family holiday as kids as young as 9 can enter.
The third and final cycle event that I’ll mention is the Morzine-Avoriaz Climb. This race started when the Tour de France came to the area back in 1975, and takes place on the Route d’Avoriaz, a 14.6km road of inclining hairpins. Over 27 years ago, Bernard Hinault completed the route in 33 minutes, and the aim is to beat that time. It’s a friendly competition requiring no registration fee or forward planning, you just need to be at the Morzine Marie with your bicycle on the morning of August 4th.
Next on the list of activities for all ages is the increasingly popular Spartan Race. Not for the faint-hearted, the Spartan Race consists of various hellish strength, fitness and endurance obstacles that will put you and your team mates through your paces. There are four races to choose from, all varying in distance, the Sprint, Super and Beast. There is also a mini Spartan for those aged 4-13 years old. The Spartan returns for its fourth year in Morzine, a ten minute drive down the valley from Avoriaz, from the 5th-7th July and places are getting booked up fast, so get online to book your spot on the biggest race of the summer.
If motorised bikes are more your style, you can’t miss Harley Days 2019, a weekend of tribute to Harley-Davidson motorcycles. From July 11th to 14th thousands of fans from far and wide will gather for four days of motorbikes and music in the mountains. Music headliners this year include Supertranp's Roger Hodgson, Rockbox Symphonic Orchestra, Manu Lanvin and The Devil Blues.
If four wheels is more your style check out the Mont Blanc Rally which visits town annually, this year on September 6th and 7th. This is now one of the oldest rallies in France, attracting thousands of motor fans and famous names in the world of rally driving. Even if you’re not driving, it is a great spectators sport for car lovers.
Further afield, a scenic two hour drive will take you from Avoriaz to the Swiss town of Montreux. Montreux is famous for being loved by the likes of Freddie Mercury, Charlie Chaplin and Ernest Hemingway, amongst other celebrities. The town, situated on the edge of Lac Leman (Lake Geneva) is breathtakingly beautiful and is home to the Montreux Jazz Festival, a month of amazing music. This year the festival is on from June 28th until July 13th and headlining is the one and only Elton John. The full line up will be announced on April 9th, and tickets go on sale imminently, so keep an eye on their website and look out for any concerts that may be on during your stay in Avoriaz.