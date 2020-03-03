Avoriaz in March 2020 - What weather to expect & what to do

More than halfway through the season, the busiest month of the year has been and gone, the slopes are quiet, the snow is in good condition and the hills are alive with the sound of music.

March 2020 couldn’t have started much better in Avoriaz. With heaps of fresh snow and a list of awesome live music and parties lined up, the scene is set for what many seasonnaires and locals see as the best month of the year in the Portes du Soleil.