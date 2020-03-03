Avoriaz in March 2020 - What weather to expect & what to do
School’s out for seasonnaires
More than halfway through the season, the busiest month of the year has been and gone, the slopes are quiet, the snow is in good condition and the hills are alive with the sound of music.
March 2020 couldn’t have started much better in Avoriaz. With heaps of fresh snow and a list of awesome live music and parties lined up, the scene is set for what many seasonnaires and locals see as the best month of the year in the Portes du Soleil.
What are the weather & snow conditions like in Avoriaz in March?
A whopping 40cm of snow fell on February 26th with a freezing level well below 1000m. Further dumps on the 27th and 29th gave way to blue skies on March 1st and the conditions really were something to behold. Then more snow fell on that evening and the snowstorm on March 2nd was so intense you could almost make snowballs simply by cupping your hands to the sky. At the time of writing, it’s still dumping and more is coming through the week. It’s safe to say, the skiing and snowboarding on offer this March is going to be excellent.
Avoriaz Snow Report & Forecast
What's on in March in Avoriaz
The February school holidays have passed and the slopes have become far quieter. March is the month of live music in some of the most stunning locations you could imagine.
Avoriaz Carnival – Until 9th March 2020
The Avoriaz Snow Carnival is still running until March 9th. Geared towards children, the big carnival parades in central Avoriaz every Thursday evening offer kids the chance to dress up and ride the floats. There's a whole host of other activities on offer every day: gourmet workshops, sledging races, electric snowmobiling, treasure hunts, torchlit descents and electric fat bike riding... Head to the centre of Avoriaz, beside the Dromonts drag lift, and pop into the Tourist Office for timings of all the antics. There’s also an ice skating rink and even laser games and archery tag. Just remember to save some spare energy after a day on the slopes.
Events Calendar for Avoriaz
A day for Jake Burton – 13th March 2020
For over 10 years, the Burton Stash snowpark has been a central attraction for skiers and snowboarders alike in the Lindarets bowl of Avoriaz. Following the passing of Burton's founder, Jake Burton, just before this winter season started, a global day of snowboarding has been organised on March 13th in his honour. Register online for a free Avoriaz ski pass or just head to the Stash and celebrate the joys of snowboarding with heaps of like-minded shredders.
Snowparks in Avoriaz
Snowboxx Festival – 21st-28th March 2020
Snowboxx Festival’s main stage on the Avoriaz Plateau will host huge DJs and live acts for legendary après ski parties and nighttime concerts. Couple that with the thousands of vibrant young humans here ready to have the time of their lives and it adds up to another particularly awesome week to be in Avoriaz. And that’s without even mentioning the world-class skiing and snowboarding on offer. The Snowboxx 2020 lineup is absolutely golden: Andy C, Annie Mac, DJ EZ, The High Contrast Band, The Sugarhill Gang, Jaguar Skills, DJ Zinc and many more. I almost forgot to mention the inflatable sledging races, the snowball fights, the pond skims and all the other silly and hilarious antics. Enjoy!
