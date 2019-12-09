December: What's On & Weather in Avoriaz

It may be the last month of the year, but in Avoriaz, December is when the ski lifts are preparing to open and the Christmas holidays are on the horizon.

During one of the darkest and coldest months of the year, Avoriaz becomes a winter wonderland – a beautiful pedestrianised resort town surrounded by jaw-dropping natural beauty. Perched on a plateau above the cliffs, there is something for everyone in this magical Alpine resort. From the cosy family holidays to the food and drink orientated party trips. For those learning to ski and snowboard for the first time or the extreme snow sport adventure trips, Les Portes du Soleil has it all and Avoriaz is the highest town nestled right in the heart of this vast mountainous region.

Across the Portes de Soleil we can expect sports competitions, opening parties, and there will obviously also be lots of festive celebrations including a visit from a certain Papa Noël. As you are no doubt aware, most things in December revolve around the last two weeks of the month, schools break up and travellers from near and far descend on the valley. There are a plethora of events coming up, from parades to special Christmas menus and New Year's Eve blowouts.

Read on for a look at what we like to do in resort throughout December.