What's new this winter in Avoriaz

Temperatures have dropped, and snow is beginning to accumulate on the higher slopes.

First of all, we're just glad that it looks like this winter will actually go ahead! Despite the disruption we have all faced over the past 18 months, the ski industry here is raring to go and this winter looks like being an exceptionally busy one. Ski lifts will open in Avoriaz on the 10th December 2021 and ski passes are already on sale - if you are quick, you can benefit from 15% reduction in price on ski passes - offer applies until the end of October.

COVID Protocols

The current view is that the winter season 2021/22 will be proceeding as normal. The French government has introduced a Health Pass (Pass Sanitaire) requirement for everyone 12 years old and older to access bars, restaurants and cafes, and other interior public spaces. This can take the form of complete vaccination, a PCR test taken within 72 hours, or a certificate of recovery from COVID within the last 6 months. The Health Pass is not mandatory for using the ski lifts (includes all cable cars, gondolas, chairlifts and drag lifts). However, wearing a face mask and complying with health measures whilst waiting in queues and using the ski lifts will be compulsory. The lift company have undertaken to disinfect all contact areas regularly every day. The lift company have also committed to full refunds on unused days on lift passes 4 hours to 21 consecutive days, in the event that the lifts close due to COVID. Additionally, you will be able to change the dates of your lift pass free of charge if you are affected by COVID up to 48 hours before your lift pass is due to be used.

Take a look at our COVID information page for the latest updates.

Winter Tyres

This year it is mandatory to have winter tyres (M&S marking, or all weather (4 season) tyres), OR at least two snow chains/socks in the vehicle when driving in the mountain regions in France. This arises from the new law Loi Montagne II 2016 and will be enforced from 1 November to 31 March.