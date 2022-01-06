January: What's On & Weather in Avoriaz

It’s a new year in Avoriaz and both the town and the slopes have emptied out after a hectic New Year. It’s one of the best times to visit as the snow is almost always good and lift queues are at their shortest.

After the Christmas holidays are over, January is the quietest part of the main winter season in Avoriaz. This means you have the slopes to yourselves, rarely have to queue for a lift and can enjoy pistes in great condition.

The quiet conditions on the mountain don’t translate to quiet nights in the town. There are fewer families and more adult visitors, meaning it can be easier to get a table at a restaurant, and the bars are buzzing with plenty of live music and party nights to keep you entertained whilst you warm your hands on a glass of vin chaud.

Read on for a look at what we like to do in resort throughout January.