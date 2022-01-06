 Skip to main content
  • Photos
  • Map

January: What's On & Weather in Avoriaz

Quiet slopes, great atmosphere and some special events

Featured in: | Tracy Wise, Inventory Expert | Published

It’s a new year in Avoriaz and both the town and the slopes have emptied out after a hectic New Year. It’s one of the best times to visit as the snow is almost always good and lift queues are at their shortest.

After the Christmas holidays are over, January is the quietest part of the main winter season in Avoriaz. This means you have the slopes to yourselves, rarely have to queue for a lift and can enjoy pistes in great condition.

The quiet conditions on the mountain don’t translate to quiet nights in the town. There are fewer families and more adult visitors, meaning it can be easier to get a table at a restaurant, and the bars are buzzing with plenty of live music and party nights to keep you entertained whilst you warm your hands on a glass of vin chaud.

Read on for a look at what we like to do in resort throughout January.

What are the weather & snow conditions like in Avoriaz in January?

What's on in Avoriaz for January 2019

There is regular snowfall - on average six days - and subzero temperatures keep it nice and fresh. In January the average daytime temperatures generally fall between a high of 3°C and a low of -3ºC, getting around five hours of sunshine. Definitely pack those thermals!

Buy Ski Passes

Avoriaz Snow Report & Forecast

What's On in Avoriaz in January?

What's On in Avoriaz January 2018

Morzine weekly market
On Wednesdays, a market is held in the Carrefour car park, in the centre of town. Morzine has a long tradition as a market town dating back 1,000 years and anyone wanting to try some local produce, in particular the cheeses that the French Alps specialise in, should pay it a visit.

Ice hockey
The Morzine-Avoriaz Penguins ice hockey team games take place at the Skoda Arena just below the suspension bridge in Morzine.

Australia Day
On January 26th, our antipodean friends celebrate their national day. Australia Day has become a day to celebrate for all nationalities and it’s now an institution across the Alps. You'll probably see large groups of seasonnaires BBQing on the slopes and then hitting the town afterwards. 

View Events

Skiing

What's on in Avoriaz for January 2019

With all those empty pistes, no lift queues and perfect conditions, we like to get out into the mountains on our skis and snowboards as much as possible.

If you visit the resort in January you can buy a lift pass and join one of the local ski schools' many ski or snowboard lessons taking place around the resort.

Book Ski Hire

Ski Area in Avoriaz

Things to Do

What's on in Avoriaz for January 2019

Visit the cinema
Christmas time in the UK is usually when big budget new films are released, and slowly but surely they make their way to the big screens here in the mountains. The cinema in Avoriaz will be showing latest blockbusters, so check out the show times online. It’s the perfect activity if you fancy putting your feet up after a long day on the slopes, or a fab way to entertain the family.

Avalanche Awareness
Whilst you’re in the Alps, make the most of exploring new avenues and furthering your ability on and off the slopes. There are a few Off Piste Safety and Avalanche Awareness courses you could join. This is a great way to gain more knowledge about the area, and introduces you to the world of backcountry skiing. The spaces will get booked up quickly, so form an orderly queue for great courses in exceptional company.

Alternative Winter Sports
It doesn't just have to be piste based adventures you take part in. Ski-touring and split-boarding have become extremely popular in recent years, and there's nothing that gets the heart pumping like gaining altitude under your own steam. When it's a 'white out' you'll find us changing tack entirely, pulling on some raquettes (snowshoes) and venturing forth into the wilderness on one of the many snowshoeing routes around the valley, all the while dreaming of tomorrow's bluebird powder day.

Book Things To Do

Activities in Avoriaz

Bars & Clubs

What's on in Avoriaz for January 2019

Live music
At this time of the season we are looking forward to some live music sessions, whether from local bands or even one of the open mike nights and jam sessions that the local bars often hold. So, whether you fancy yourself an Adele, Bob Dylan or a Satriani, there's definitely somewhere you can 'entertain' the crowds. 

Of course, that's if we've made it home from one of the many après-ski events taking place every evening across town.

Find Bars

More inspiration...

This is only a small selection of the events taking place in Avoriaz during the first month of the year. Take a look at our events calendar for a full rundown and to find some accommodation for your stay.

Book Accommodation

Events in Avoriaz

More Avoriaz Insights...

Start Planning

Start Exploring

Discover the best local providers
Free help & advice from our team
Best prices & secure payments