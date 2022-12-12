Ski more for less in Avoriaz
Skiing holidays certainly aren’t the cheapest and they can leave a burning hole in the pocket, especially if you’re bringing the whole family. However, all it takes is a little planning and a bit of insider knowledge to help bring the costs down..
Here are our top tips for visiting Avoriaz without breaking the bank.
DIY Independent Holidays
As with many Alpine resorts, Avoriaz has accommodation to suit all tastes and budgets. Booking independently can have huge savings, and self-catered apartments are plentiful in Avoriaz and there are some self-catered chalets too, which allow you to keep your accommodation costs down and save on the food bills at the same time.
Equally booking direct with a hotel can provide a saving in most cases. Many hotels will be happy to provide accommodation away from the standard Saturday to Saturday format that most tour operators use. Shorter stays will also be available.
Smart Food Shopping
If you decide to go self-catering, and you're driving to Avoriaz, stocking up on some essentials on your way up the valley is a great idea.
You can stop at Super U in Taninges or if you’re heading up from Thonon try the large Carrefour supermarket, which will help bring your food costs down considerably. The Carrefour and Sherpa shops in the centre of Avoriaz are also well stocked and won’t break the bank if you’re looking for a cheaper way to eat.
Fuel up on croissants and pastries in the morning and then spend the day on the mountain before finding a reasonably priced restaurant or cook dinner in your accommodation. Eating out every lunchtime can end up being expensive, so if you plan to take your own packed lunches and treat yourself to a vin chaud at the end of the day, you can save money.
Timing your Trip
Mid-January and mid-March tend to be the cheapest times to ski and they generally have good snow. The high altitude of Avoriaz means that you’re also likely to have good snow right up until the very end of the season so skiing in April is also a good option.
If you have to come in the school holidays then you might already know that half term gets booked up extremely quickly and this the priciest time of the season to come here. Consider taking the Easter break instead. A number of ski companies and Tour Operators are now focusing on short break packages as well which are often a cheaper, hassle free option yet still allow you to have your much needed snow fix.
Booking Flights
A little bit of planning when it comes to booking flights can go a long way. EasyJet has a number of sales each year and if you time the booking of your flights you can really bring the costs down.
It’s also worth considering where you’re flying from. Geneva is the best airport to fly to for a holiday to Avoriaz and luckily, throughout the winter, most UK airports have a Geneva service. However airports like Manchester and Birmingham tend to offer some of the cheapest flights. It pays to shop around.
Read more about travelling to Avoriaz in our Getting Here Guide.
Airport Transfers to Resort
There are so many transfer companies operating to Avoriaz now it’s hard to know where to start when booking your lift up the mountain.
The cheapest options offer a shared transfer service, meaning that you may have to wait for other flights to arrive before the van is full, but because of the competitive nature of the business, this is normally organised so you won’t have to wait too long.
If there are five of you, it could be a cheaper option to hire a car, especially if you can locate a good deal online. Avoriaz sits at the top of the Super Morzine and the Prodains ski lifts, so you might be able to save a bit of money by getting a transfer to one of these lifts instead of all the way up to Avoriaz.
Read more in our Transfers Guide.
Ski Pass Deals
Ski passes are an essential but potentially expensive element of every ski holiday.
By being savvy, savings can be made simply by booking online at least seven days in advance.
If you want to save a bit of money on ski passes, keep your eyes open for special offers and ski pass sales.
Stay in a Campervan (even in winter)
If you’re brave, why not keep the costs down by visiting Avoriaz in your Campervan?
The most popular parking spots for motorhomes are on the main Avoriaz road up from Morzine and in the bus station car park just on the outskirts of the resort. Be prepared though, there’s nowhere to plug in and no official campsites so this is most definitely a short-term option. You could always spend a couple of days in Avoriaz before driving down the mountain to refuel at one of the campsites in Morzine.
Cheaper Ski Hire
Booking in advance is the key when it comes to getting cheaper ski hire. It’s a good idea to ask your accommodation provider who they suggest you use too, as it’s likely they will partner with a specific ski hire company or shop. Don’t miss out on a potential deal by not asking!
It’s also useful to know which ski hire shops allow you to store your equipment with them. This means you won’t have to trudge around in ski boots and can think about booking your accommodation a little further out of the resort centre. This could also save you a little extra money. Also look for online vouchers and social media offers.
Book with a Tour Operator
Independent travellers often pride themselves on getting better deals than the big holiday companies, but this is not always the case. By booking with a tour operator you can take advantage of their massive buying power and the huge number of beds in resort that they are looking to fill. A package holiday through a tour operator will typically include flights, transfers, accommodation and in many cases food, ski hire and a lift pass, so when you add it all up it may be cheaper to book one of these holidays.
Often tour operators will fly from a wider range of regional airports too. As with budge airlines, tour operator charges a premium during the Christmas and school holidays.
Tour operator run chalets can prove to be fairly reasonably priced and like a hotel will provide you with breakfast and an evening meal. The food is typically less menu based and often can be discussed and agreed to suit your likes and dislikes in advance. Late deals are often good value too.