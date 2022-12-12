Ski more for less in Avoriaz

If you decide to go self-catering, and you're driving to Avoriaz, stocking up on some essentials on your way up the valley is a great idea.

You can stop at Super U in Taninges or if you’re heading up from Thonon try the large Carrefour supermarket, which will help bring your food costs down considerably. The Carrefour and Sherpa shops in the centre of Avoriaz are also well stocked and won’t break the bank if you’re looking for a cheaper way to eat.

Fuel up on croissants and pastries in the morning and then spend the day on the mountain before finding a reasonably priced restaurant or cook dinner in your accommodation. Eating out every lunchtime can end up being expensive, so if you plan to take your own packed lunches and treat yourself to a vin chaud at the end of the day, you can save money.