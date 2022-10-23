Best fondues in Avoriaz

There are many things to love about this area of France; the mountains, the wine and the food are amongst them. Thanks to our location, being nestled right up close to our neighbour Switzerland, one of the finest dishes to indulge in out here is the famous cheese fondue.

The humble fondue was born out of French and Swiss minds in the 1930’s, and since the 50’s the term refers to any communal pot of liquid in which you dip food, such as bread, vegetables and meat. For the French, food is at the heart of many social occasions, and there’s hardly a meal more sociable than this. Avoriaz is home to a number of great restaurants to suit every budget, appetite and group size. Most of these places have a Savoyard menu including a cheese fondue, but here we’ve found the absolute best of the best, so all you have to do is book a table.