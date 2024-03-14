© Portes du Soleil
Best burgers in Avoriaz
Avoriaz has a pretty extensive mix of restaurants for almost every taste and budget, but sometimes all you're hankering for after a day on the mountain is a good, hearty burger
Our pick of the best places to grab a tasty burger.
Burgers in Avoriaz can be something very special, whether you prefer yours veggie, with chicken, pork, traditional and with melting local cheeses, there's a great choice in and around Avoriaz. You'll find good options for the non-meat eaters too. There are restaurants all over Avoriaz trying to gain the title of best burger in town, we've tested a few and here are our favourites.
Le 155 Steakhouse
Steaks and burgers are their speciality as the name suggests! so you can expect a good quality beef burger here. They are a little more pricey than the average burger in town. The menu at Le 155 Steakhouse offers a choice of chicken burger with goats cheese or beef burgers with either Camembert and fried onions or bacon and Reblochon cheese. They do have other menu choices including a couple of vegetarian options.
La Fruitière at Folie Douce
Now this is a gourmet burger served at La Fruitière restaurant at Folie Douce. There is a pulled beef burger and the Le Boyond which is a plant based burger. There is also the option for burgers in their cantine La Petite Cuisine. Relax after lunch and enjoy the daily show!
Globetrotter
The Globetrotter in central Avoriaz is open from breakfast to après-ski and into the evening. It's a cafe, restaurant and lively après-ski bar. There's a great choice of burgers from pulled pork to fish, chicken to veggie alongside the traditional burgers all with delicious and different toppings.
Mountain Piz'Burg
You'll find a great selection of burgers here at Mountain Piz'Burg, mainly the traditional beef burger in different guises, but there is a chicken and smoked pork burger and a vegetarian burger with egg and Swiss cheese. There is a 'meal deal' offer and other great 'fast food' style options like pizza and kebabs. Open every day in the centre of Avoriaz.
Changabang
When in Avoriaz, make sure you pay this little gem a visit. Changabang is a fast food cantine, but its burgers and curly fries form part of a ski holiday landscape. It’s often busy in the little place at the top of the Prodains telecabine, so be prepared to queue and possibly enjoy your food standing up. However, once you’ve had a portion of those famous fries, you won’t be thinking about seating. The staff are super friendly at Changabang and there’s a happy “hands to the pump” type vibe. Well worth a visit.
Happy Hours
This popular après bar is also a favourite lunch stop, and we're told that their burgers are some of the best in town. You'll find a burger menu with your traditional beef burgers and including a veggie option, chicken and pulled pork burger. This lively venue is right at the bottom of the Ardent telecabine, so great at the start or the end of the day, and they have some great non-burger choices on the menu too, check out the hot dog options, as well as plenty for veggies.
Cookie Cafe on the slopes
Fancy a delicious gourmet Swiss burger at altitude? You'll find the Cookie Cafe at the top of The Mosettes lift between Avoriaz and Chatel. We think the burger menu is worth the trip, you'll have earned it after skiing there! And you can enjoy amazing 360° views at this highest altitude restaurant in the region.
Try a pulled pork burger or a cheeky chicken and bacon burger, or there's the traditional Cookie or Cookie Monster burger. You'll find a veggie burger or veggie bao bun for the non-meat eaters in the group.
