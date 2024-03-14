Best burgers in Avoriaz

Fancy a delicious gourmet Swiss burger at altitude? You'll find the Cookie Cafe at the top of The Mosettes lift between Avoriaz and Chatel. We think the burger menu is worth the trip, you'll have earned it after skiing there! And you can enjoy amazing 360° views at this highest altitude restaurant in the region.

Try a pulled pork burger or a cheeky chicken and bacon burger, or there's the traditional Cookie or Cookie Monster burger. You'll find a veggie burger or veggie bao bun for the non-meat eaters in the group.