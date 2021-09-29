 Skip to main content

Privacy, Ads & Cookies: We respect your privacy. We use cookies. We only show local Avoriaz ads sourced by us.

I'm OK with that View terms

  • Photos
  • Map

About Covid-19 in Avoriaz

An outline of Avoriaz's situation in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis

Chris Richard, Site Editor | Published

Are you wondering if Avoriaz is a safe destination to visit? Then you've come to the right place! Spoiler alert – on balance, our answer is yes; local businesses and authorities have been working hard to turn Avoriaz into a safe haven for visitors.

With the snow already blanketing some of the higher slopes, at the time of writing we're very much hoping we're all going to be able to enjoy the mountains in safety this winter. Everyone’s been working really hard to ensure that skiers and snowboarders can use all of the ski area’s facilities and services without having to worry about their health and safety.

The pandemic has become a part of everyone's daily life across the globe and that's no different in Avoriaz. Throughout these months we've all been dreaming of being able to enjoy the mountains' fresh air and wide open spaces as we shred down the slopes. Lifts and businesses in Avoriaz are planning on opening this winter to make this dream a reality.

However, it's the governments who have the last word as they're the ones imposing restrictions on travel and mobility. These regulations are changing all the time so, for up to date information, take a look at the following Covid-19-dedicated websites:

Read on to learn more about what the resort is doing to ensure everyone's safety this winter.

Can you ski in Avoriaz this winter?

Skiing in Val Thorens

The resort has every intention of opening this season. Winter opening dates have already been announced – Avoriaz is welcoming skiers and snowboarders this season from December 5th 2020 to April 24th 2021. Even better, there are no limitations on the number of people on the slopes or the amount of ski passes on sale. However, as mentioned above, this depends on government regulations on foreign travel and whether businesses are allowed to open.

In any case, the 2020/21 ski season will surely be a unique one. With the global pandemic still very much in everyone’s minds, all the teams and businesses in Avoriaz are working hard to implement health and safety protocols. But remember that skiing and snowboarding are outdoor sports, which means that risks are minimal, and there are plenty of ways to ensure that you stay safe while off the slopes. Plus, the snow will come just like it does every winter – there have been some substantial early-season dumps that have us hoping for a very snowy ski season. We even expect a drop in the number of skiers which means that the Alps will probably be quieter than ever... a silver lining if ever there was one!

What measures have been taken to ensure everyone's safety on ski lifts?

About Alpe d'Huez Ski Pass Prices

Being able to maintain social distancing on lifts and mountain areas is something that both authorities and local businesses have been contemplating for months. Thanks to the lifts opening over the summer, Avoriaz have been able to test out their Covid-19 safety measures on lifts and fine-tune them for the winter. So far, there are no limits on the number of people in the mountain at the same time, although this may change depending on how the pandemic develops.

This is how Avoriaz is keeping you safe on lifts this winter:

  • Face masks are mandatory not only while riding the lifts but also while waiting to board.
  • Public areas are disinfected regularly.
  • Buying ski passes online in advance is highly encouraged. Flexible ski pass cancellation policies have been put in place – check before booking.
  • Reorganisation of the queues to buy ski passes and board the lifts to respect safety distances.
  • Hand sanitiser is available at ski pass offices, lift boarding areas and any other public spaces.
  • Staff has been trained on the new health and safety measures, which are also publicly displayed for everyone to see.

Buy Ski Passes

Where to stay in Avoriaz this winter?

Hope Chalet, Alpe d'Huez

Chalets, apartments and hotels in Avoriaz are operating as usual this winter, with the only difference that upgraded health and safety measures have been put in place to protect both customers and staff.

Terms and conditions have also been updated, which means that you can book in full confidence. Many accommodation providers are offering flexible cancellations and refunds when trips are cancelled because of Coronavirus – look out for the Covid-Proof Booking symbol on our Apartments and Chalets page. In any case, your accommodation provider will be able to inform you about the specific measures they're taking – we recommend you ask them directly before booking.

Finally, self-catering is undoubtedly very popular this ski season since staying with a reduced group of friends or family means fewer chances of getting infected. That’s why many chalet and apartment companies have increased their portfolio of self-catered properties. This doesn’t mean, however, that there aren’t any catered chalets and apartments available in Avoriaz this season. Not only are catered chalets still on offer but they're also as safe as self-catered thanks to new safety protocols. Some companies have even implemented contactless catered holidays where meals are laid out before you sit at your table and cleaning takes place while you're out on the slopes.

Book Holiday Rental

What are businesses in Avoriaz doing to keep customers safe?

ESF Ski School Group Lessons, La Plagne 1800

Avoriaz is a huge outdoor playground where keeping a safe distance from other people is as easy as it gets. That's why you should take advantage of the many open-air activities and events on offer in this wonderful ski area this winter!

Ski hire shops, ski schools, activity companies and other tourist businesses in Avoriaz are doing their best to implement enhanced safety measures to give everyone peace of mind while taking ski or snowboard lessons, participating in activities or renting gear.

  • Face masks are obligatory both for staff and customers.
  • Hand sanitiser is available at ski hire shops, ski schools and even while taking part in activities.
  • In general, groups are cut by half to ensure social distancing while outdoor activities are favoured.
  • Online booking is also preferred and contactless payment encouraged.
  • All areas, materials and indoor surfaces are disinfected regularly.
  • Just like with your accommodation, flexible cancellation policies have been implemented.

Book Ski School

Are bars & restaurants open in Avoriaz this ski season?

The interior of the restaurant

In general, they are. However, once more, that depends on the French government's regulation, which changes as the situation develops.

All the restaurants and bars in Avoriaz have implemented updated protocols to make sure everyone's safe:

  • Staff wear face masks at all times and wash their hands frequently.
  • Clients also have to wear masks, except when sitting at their tables.
  • Only table service is allowed, so no standing at the bar
  • There's a safe distance of at least 1 metre between tables
  • Contactless menus have been implemented – be it by using QR codes, good old blackboards or any other system.
  • Contactless payment is also preferred
  • Hand sanitiser is available everywhere
  • Surfaces and spaces are disinfected regularly.

Book Restaurants

Can you travel to Avoriaz this winter?

A plane

In general, the answer is yes but it depends on the coronavirus situation in the country you’re departing from. Take a look at France Diplomacy’s website for up-to-date information. 

Improved safety measures such as temperature checks, disinfection of aircrafts, compulsory use of masks, online check-ins and reduction in the number of bags to be taken onboard ensure that everyone is safe when coming to Avoriaz.

Book Flights

7 tips to stay safe in Avoriaz this winter

Alpe d'Huez Centre

1. Follow safety and hygiene guidelines
We keep repeating it but following safety and hygiene rules is the best way to stay safe on your holidays in Avoriaz: keep a distance of at least 1 metre, wash your hands and wear a mask. Try not to touch your face as well... we know, easier said than done!

2. Trust local businesses
Not only are businesses in Avoriaz putting safety and hygiene measures in place but they've also made cancellations much more flexible. This means that, if for any reason you're forced to cancel your holiday, you'll probably be given a full refund. Look out for our Covid-Proof Booking symbol when booking your accommodation, your ski lessons, your ski hire or your activities on SeeAvoriaz.com.

3. Avoid crowds
The easiest way to comply with social distancing is to avoid crowds altogether. We've got a few strategies to help you with that like, for example, booking a whole chalet or an entire apartment instead of a hotel room, that way you can prevent bumping into other guests during your stay.

In Avoriaz, you can easily enjoy the outdoors while avoiding the crowds. Just opt for private lessons and activities instead of group ones, such as booking a private ski or snowboard instructor for you and your group of friends or family, or a private transfer to take you from Geneva airport to your accommodation. There are plenty of other things you can do in the area in small groups. After weeks of confinement, being outdoors, breathing fresh air and feeling the sun's warmth on our skin is just what we need.

4. Book early
Limitations regarding the amount of people that businesses can welcome or the crowds that events can gather are being enforced. That's why, now more than ever, we recommend you book early. This will ensure you get the best table in Avoriaz's hottest apres-ski spot!

5. Get off the beaten path
Another great strategy to avoid the crowds and to discover Avoriaz's hidden gems along the way is to visit the area's lesser-known places. The valley is full of charming secret spots and the best way to explore them is to book a local guide. You'll get to ski remote stashes of powder and try out new things. There's a world of choices away from the tourist crowds in Avoriaz!

6. Entertain at yours
Celebrations aren't off the table this winter in Avoriaz. However, instead of booking a restaurant or a bar, why not ask a catering company to bring the party to you? Private chalets and apartments make for great venues and Avoriaz has an excellent selection of catering companies ranging from private chefs to delivered ready-made meals providing the best street grub from your own garden.

7. Drive to Avoriaz
Maintaining social distancing on planes and trains can be quite tricky, so why not drive to Avoriaz? It takes around 9 hours to get from Calais to Avoriaz town centre and tolls cost around €80 each way. We know that cars aren't great for the environment but their carbon footprint is much lower than that of planes with studies suggesting that flights emit around 133g of carbon dioxide per person while a diesel car carrying four passengers emits only 43gr per person. Once in Avoriaz, leave your vehicle at one of the local car parks and move around on foot or using the great network of free shuttle buses that'll take you to the foot of the slopes in no time.

More information

Check real-time Covid-19 data in France below:

Stay safe and remember that we're here to help you with your bookings and with any questions you may have about Avoriaz.

More Avoriaz Insights...

Start Planning

Start Exploring

Discover the best local providers
Free help & advice from our team
Best prices & secure payments