About Covid-19 in Avoriaz

Are you wondering if Avoriaz is a safe destination to visit? Then you've come to the right place! Spoiler alert – on balance, our answer is yes; local businesses and authorities have been working hard to turn Avoriaz into a safe haven for visitors.

With the snow already blanketing some of the higher slopes, at the time of writing we're very much hoping we're all going to be able to enjoy the mountains in safety this winter. Everyone’s been working really hard to ensure that skiers and snowboarders can use all of the ski area’s facilities and services without having to worry about their health and safety.

The pandemic has become a part of everyone's daily life across the globe and that's no different in Avoriaz. Throughout these months we've all been dreaming of being able to enjoy the mountains' fresh air and wide open spaces as we shred down the slopes. Lifts and businesses in Avoriaz are planning on opening this winter to make this dream a reality.

However, it's the governments who have the last word as they're the ones imposing restrictions on travel and mobility. These regulations are changing all the time so, for up to date information, take a look at the following Covid-19-dedicated websites:

Read on to learn more about what the resort is doing to ensure everyone's safety this winter.