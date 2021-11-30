Do Swiss Covid travel restrictions stop skiers flying in to Geneva Airport from transiting to France?

As of Friday 26th November 2021, Switzerland imposed tighter rules for travellers arriving from countries it's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) considers to be high-risk, which at the time of writing includes the UK.

Can travellers transit via Geneva Airport in Switzerland to France for a ski holiday?

Yes, we believe you can still transit to France, despite high-risk countries being on Switzerland's risk list and with the emergence of new variants (as long as France has not imposed restrictions on you or your country!). We followed the steps on the Swiss Government's websites and in our opinion, transiting to France via Switzerland is currently allowed on arrival. This is even so in context of UK passport holders and Brexit.

The main crux of the changes is that visitors arriving to Switzerland from a high-risk country, who intend to stay (including for holidays...) must prove themselves to be fully vaccinated, provide a negative test result and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

For visitors staying in Switzerland, the situation is seemingly clear cut. However, our interest is also how passengers are affected if transiting Geneva airport and travelling on to France, which currently has no restrictions from the UK (at least).

Amidst all the on going confusion, passengers travelling to Switzerland with certain passports have been turned away, refused entry or been prevented from boarding flights to Switzerland.

The following caveats all apply in vigour:

"Currently"

If these government sites are right up-to-date

If the border guards have read the fine print

If there's isn't another edict being passed round

If your airline allow you to board

Nonetheless, by our reckoning, transiting via Geneva Airport is allowed.... Please note, the UK in not a country in the Schengen Free Movement Area, but UK nationals are permitted to visit states in the EU for 90 days without a visa.