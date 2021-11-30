Do Swiss Covid travel restrictions stop skiers flying in to Geneva Airport from transiting to France?

As of Friday 26th November 2021, Switzerland imposed tighter rules for travellers arriving from countries it's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) considers to be high-risk, which at the time of writing includes the UK.
Can travellers transit via Geneva Airport in Switzerland to France for a ski holiday?
Yes, we believe you can still transit to France, despite high-risk countries being on Switzerland's risk list and with the emergence of new variants (as long as France has not imposed restrictions on you or your country!). We followed the steps on the Swiss Government's websites and in our opinion, transiting to France via Switzerland is currently allowed on arrival. This is even so in context of UK passport holders and Brexit.
The main crux of the changes is that visitors arriving to Switzerland from a high-risk country, who intend to stay (including for holidays...) must prove themselves to be fully vaccinated, provide a negative test result and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.
For visitors staying in Switzerland, the situation is seemingly clear cut. However, our interest is also how passengers are affected if transiting Geneva airport and travelling on to France, which currently has no restrictions from the UK (at least).
Amidst all the on going confusion, passengers travelling to Switzerland with certain passports have been turned away, refused entry or been prevented from boarding flights to Switzerland.
The following caveats all apply in vigour:
- "Currently"
- If these government sites are right up-to-date
- If the border guards have read the fine print
- If there's isn't another edict being passed round
- If your airline allow you to board
Nonetheless, by our reckoning, transiting via Geneva Airport is allowed.... Please note, the UK in not a country in the Schengen Free Movement Area, but UK nationals are permitted to visit states in the EU for 90 days without a visa.
- Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported a tightening of Tightening of Quarantine rules as of November 26th 2021
- In the Tightening of Quarantine rules, the high alert panel provides a link to the List of countries with a variant of concern
- The List of countries with a variant of concern there is a specific panel for "Notice for foreign nationals" which states:
- The list below is critical to Switzerland’s health-related measures at the border. However, the FOPH list does not state anything about whether or not you are allowed to enter. This is the responsibility of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).
- In the Tightening of Quarantine rules there is also specific panel for "Notice for foreign nationals" which states
- You may not be allowed to enter Switzerland. Before you travel, you should check the following: Am I even allowed to travel to Switzerland? You’ll find the answer to this question on the website of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) as the SEM is responsible for Switzerland’s entry requirements.
- The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has good levels of details about entry in each section
- Notably, in the section "Entering Switzerland" it states with regards to "Who can enter Switzerland?": "Even if you are arriving from a high-risk country, you can still enter Switzerland if you meet at least one of the following requirements:... You are simply travelling directly through Switzerland with the intention and possibility of entering another country. (see ‘Travelling through Switzerland’)"
- In the section "Travelling through Switzerland" is states with regards to "Transit from a third country considered by the SEM to be high-risk to a Schengen state" : "It is only possible to enter Switzerland from a high-risk country in order to travel on to another Schengen state for a short stay of up to 90 days if you can prove that you have been vaccinated (see “How can I prove that I am vaccinated?”). Persons under 18 may enter Switzerland if they are travelling with an adult who has been vaccinated."
- In the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) page, at the very top of the page the high-alert panel states: "To see what rules apply to your own particular situation when entering Switzerland, consult the online Travelcheck"
- The Travelcheck is constantly updated and says is for information purposes only
- If you correctly follow the Travelcheck steps for your situation the widget will give you a good summary of the rules
- When we checked for UK travellers in transit the conclusion is that this is allowed