Why book a family ski holiday in Avoriaz

1. Ski area & lift passes

There are lots of beginner areas around the lower slopes that are easily accessed, so it's easy to practice with the kids. Plus Avoriaz is doing its best to encourage young people and families to enjoy snow sports, and offers favourable lift pass prices, making valuable savings.

2. Great ski schools

The tuition available in Avoriaz is truly brilliant and there's lots of choice. You'll find schools that offer ski lessons for the little ones, and snowboard lessons for the older ones who want to give it a try, all in their dedicated snow gardens where they can learn in a fun and safe environment.

3. Short transfer times

When travelling with children, short transfers to resort are a must and Avoriaz has good transport links to the main airports. Geneva being the closest airport to resort receives numerous flights from UK airports daily, and it takes under two hours to get from plane to piste with an airport transfer, so the time spent travelling doesn't have to be too painful.

4. Easy to get around resort

Avoriaz is compact and fairly flat, so walking around is easy. Plus it's a car-free resort, offering instead horse-drawn sleighs, sleds and electric shuttles to move around. The majority of the accommodation is ski-in, ski-out so no need for carrying kid's ski equiment too far.

5. Child-friendly accommodation

Most of the rental accommodation in Avoriaz is in self-catered apartments or aparthotels, offering quality accommodation with services and equipment for families, some with spas and swimming pools all under one roof - great for a quick après-swim session with those children that need to burn off some energy before dinner. The choice of hotels is small, but they are there if you prefer.

6. Aquatic centre

On the days you don't want to ski, head to the Aquariaz, an indoor aquatic paradise with heated pools, a gentle flowing river, toddlers paddling pool and water playhouse plus a chill out space. You can also attend some aquatic exercise classes here.

7. Fun on the hill

Avoriaz is surrounded by beginner slopes and friendly green runs, especially good for little ones. Fortunately, most of the colour coded runs in Avoriaz are blue, meaning once you have tackled the very beginner stages of skiing, you and your family should be able to get around together. If the kids want something a bit more challenging, the Mini Stash on the Proclou run, created by leading snowboard brand Burton, is small and friendly, but loads of fun for all ages.

8. Family-friendly restaurants

Whilst it doesn't have a wide range of restaurants around the resort, most will have a children’s choice on the menu and families are always made welcome.

9. Family activities

Avoriaz prides itself on offering families a whole host of activities away from the slopes. A visit to Le Bowling is a great après-ski activity, where the alleys and bar is open daily, serving food and drinks, and offers a number of games including air hockey, table football and pool.