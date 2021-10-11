 Skip to main content

What's new this winter in Avoriaz

Welcome back to Avoriaz

Temperatures have dropped, and snow is beginning to accumulate on the higher slopes.

First of all, we're just glad that it looks like this winter will actually go ahead! Despite the disruption we have all faced over the past 18 months, the ski industry here is raring to go and this winter looks like being an exceptionally busy one. Ski lifts will open in Avoriaz on the 10th December 2021 and ski passes are already on sale - if you are quick, you can benefit from 15% reduction in price on ski passes - offer applies until the end of October.

COVID Protocols
The current view is that the winter season 2021/22 will be proceeding as normal. The French government has introduced a Health Pass (Pass Sanitaire) requirement for everyone 12 years old and older to access bars, restaurants and cafes, and other interior public spaces. This can take the form of complete vaccination, a PCR test taken within 72 hours, or a certificate of recovery from COVID within the last 6 months. The Health Pass is not mandatory for using the ski lifts (includes all cable cars, gondolas, chairlifts and drag lifts). However, wearing a face mask and complying with health measures whilst waiting in queues and using the ski lifts will be compulsory. The lift company have undertaken to disinfect all contact areas regularly every day. The lift company have also committed to full refunds on unused days on lift passes 4 hours to 21 consecutive days, in the event that the lifts close due to COVID. Additionally, you will be able to change the dates of your lift pass free of charge if you are affected by COVID up to 48 hours before your lift pass is due to be used.

Take a look at our COVID information page for the latest updates.

Winter Tyres
This year it is mandatory to have winter tyres (M&S marking, or all weather (4 season) tyres), OR at least two snow chains/socks in the vehicle when driving in the mountain regions in France. This arises from the new law Loi Montagne II 2016 and will be enforced from 1 November to 31 March.

The ski area

What's new in Avoriaz winter 2019/20

Serma, the Avoriaz lift company, brought in two new lifts before the COVID pandemic to strengthen the link between Les Lindarets and the Swiss ski area of Les Crosets. The old three-seat Léchère chairlift was replaced with a new six-seat lift which then linked on to another brand new six-seat lift named TSD Cases. The top of this lift sits on the ridge which acts as the border between France and Switzerland – so you can then choose to drop south into the sunny Swiss slopes, or north, on the new red run back into France. Previously, the Mossettes chairlift was the go-to option to get from this area into Switzerland but, due to its exposure to the wind, it was not uncommon for it to close on bad weather days. 

Last winter's lift closures meant that many skiers decided to take up ski touring. Great for fitness, ski touring allows you to 'walk' up the mountain on specially prepared trails safely away from the pistes, through the lower forests and then up to the summits. New ski touring routes became established, with options available for both novice and experienced skiers. The ski touring piste from the base of the Prodains lift all the way up to the top of the Arare (with an option to start in town and join for the upper half of the trail) gives you the choice of skiing back down blue, red or black runs. Other trails can be found starting from Les Lindarets. 

Not only is ski touring an excellent option to improve fitness but it also opens the door to explore the mountains away from the sometimes theme-park-like nature of the ski resorts, with far greater chances of finding untouched snow in untouched environments. The Avoriaz Alpine Ski School offers introductory lessons to ski touring for those looking to get involved.

New in resort

Drinks at the bar

Hotel accommodation in Avoriaz has always been a little sparse, so the addition of the four-star MiL8 during the winter 2020 season was very welcome. MiL8 offers 42 spacious rooms and suites with bespoke decor and furnishings in a contemporary mountain style. With a family-friendly attitude at heart, children have a dedicated play area boasting a mini climbing wall while the adults unwind at the extensive wellness area with an infinity pool overlooking the surrounding peaks.

Also before COVID shut everything down, Le Strike Roc was a new bowling and gaming bar in central Avoriaz with four bowling lanes (two of them with graphic projections), pool tables, pinball, air hockey and table football. It also shows major sports fixtures on their multiple screens as well as some exciting Virtual Reality games. 

New live music

Snowboxx

Not completely new but this year’s Snowboxx lineup is something to behold, with DJs such as Annie Mac, Andy C and Becky Hill knocking the socks off thousands of fancy dress clad party hunters. On March 19th to 26th 2022, the impressive open-air arena on the Avoriaz Plateau stages the headline acts before the party heads into the bars and clubs to welcome in the early hours of the morning. Factor in the legendary après parties and the day time skiing and snowboarding, this really is round-the-clock antics for those with the energy for it. Don’t expect to return home with your candle because you’ll have been burning it from all angles on this winter holiday experience to rule them all.

So, there we have a handful of improvements set to make life even better in and around the vibrant little town that is Avoriaz. Nestled in the heart of Les Portes du Soleil, this area can become an absolute paradise when the weather systems align – something we'll all be paying an increasing amount of attention to over the coming weeks. See you soon!

Weather in Avoriaz

