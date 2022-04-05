April: What's On & Weather in Avoriaz

Spring is officially in the air as we enjoy longer sunnier days up on the mountain and around the resort. Don't forget your sunscreen!

The Easter holidays bring families back to the resort for a short end of season break in the mountains. The warmer spring days also brings a party-vibe to the town and the sun / snow conditions obviously warrant a longer lunch break on a sunny terrace to top up the tan, and après-ski seemingly starts a little earlier.

To make the most of the longer sunny days we like get out on our touring skis and split-boards, get away from the lifts, and find that last bit of untouched snow. Whilst some locals are brave enough to bring out their bikes for a quick trip, in general it's still too cold and icy to risk any biking adventures.

Read on for a look at what we like to do in resort throughout April.