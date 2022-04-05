 Skip to main content
April: What's On & Weather in Avoriaz

Skiing in a t-shirt and long lunches - there's a lot to love about spring in Avoriaz

Featured in: | Roz Tod, Avoriaz Reporter | Published

Spring is officially in the air as we enjoy longer sunnier days up on the mountain and around the resort. Don't forget your sunscreen!

The Easter holidays bring families back to the resort for a short end of season break in the mountains. The warmer spring days also brings a party-vibe to the town and the sun / snow conditions obviously warrant a longer lunch break on a sunny terrace to top up the tan, and après-ski seemingly starts a little earlier.

To make the most of the longer sunny days we like get out on our touring skis and split-boards, get away from the lifts, and find that last bit of untouched snow. Whilst some locals are brave enough to bring out their bikes for a quick trip, in general it's still too cold and icy to risk any biking adventures.

Read on for a look at what we like to do in resort throughout April.

What are the weather & snow conditions like in Avoriaz in April?

As winter draws to a close for another year, the snow on the lower slopes is usually much heavier by midday. The temperatures rarely dip below freezing, usually falling between a low of 2ºC and a high of 12ºC, plus there's still the chance of snow as April averages two days snowfall, and therefore a powder day isn't out of the question.

Avoriaz Snow Report & Forecast

What's on in Avoriaz in April?

Snowboard slalom race
Take part in the Quicksilver Banked Slalom race, open to all ages. Wax your boards, straighten your fix, breathe good vibes and let your boards dance in the banks with our teams riders. Also available at this event, test boards from Nidecker, Jones and Flow. 

Family Fun
As the European spring holidays start there will be a number of events and activities suited to children of all ages going on in resort. The daily entertainment programme is updated weekly, so keep an eye out for one-off events during your stay.

School holiday Skiing

Easter is a popular month for families so the slopes are noticeably busier as soon as the holidays begin. Fortunately, the Portes du Soleil ski area is so vast, that even in high season you can find quiet slopes and minimal lift queues. Here are our insider's top tips for the school holidays:

  1. It will be almost impossible to book private lessons over this period, group lessons are the best option. Make sure to get your ski and snowboard lessons booked well in advance to avoid disappointment.
  2. If you're not in ski school, be an early bird. Arrive at the lifts before they open so that you get up and away before the ski school classes set out around 09:15.
  3. Ski over lunchtime. The slopes are calmer between 12:00 and 14:00 while the French take a leisurely lunch break.
  4. Pre-book your lunch and avoid the queues. Some restaurants offer a Click & Collect service. It's the best way to avoid the queues and make the most of your time in the mountains.
  5. Seek out the peripheral areas. Whilst there is plenty of space and almost unlimited fun potential, try to avoid the bottleneck pistes and lifts (Proclou, Le Tour, Lac Intrets and TK Arare).
  6. Get off-piste. Competent off-piste skiers can book a local mountain guide and explore the vast off-piste areas in the valley or even go touring to find complete solitude in the backcountry. 

Ski Area in Avoriaz

What to Do

Family Fun
If you’re looking for something a little different to add some extra sparkle to your ski holiday this year, then there are some great activities happening in Avoriaz in April that the whole family will love getting involved in. 

For more ideas on what you can get up to this month whilst in resort, take a look at our Activities link below.

Bars & Clubs

Closing weekend
Although festival season in the mountains has been and gone, the party isn’t over until we say it is. The atmosphere in resort at this time of year is unbeatable. Finally the seasonnaires have more time to ski, the slopes are generally quieter, and the closing weekend parties are imminent.

If you’ve got the time and disposable cash for a cheeky weekend away to ski and party, get out here for the second half of the month. There are a wealth of bars and restaurants, but these are the ones to watch for the best closing weekend parties: Happy Hours BarChez FloLes Trappeurs, and La Folie Douce. Times, themes and dates haven’t been announced yet, but if you follow their social media accounts you’ll find out when they do.

More Avoriaz Insights...

