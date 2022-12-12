Top spa breaks in Avoriaz for winter

Located within the Hotel des Dromonts, the Pure Altitude Spa is Avoriaz’s most luxurious spa spot. The treatment menu is extensive, with a wide range of massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and hair removal. Skiing is an exercise like no other, and your body will inevitably be aching in places you didn’t even know existed. Pure Altitudes signature massage is a great treatment option for a truly unique experience, a massage designed for your body only. Firstly you decide whether you’d like 25, 50, or 80 minutes of massage in which you, the client, determine the level of pressure, the rhythm and the oils used to soothe your body.

The prices range according to time, and this tailored treatment will cost anything from €70-€155. Alternative massages include ‘Le Secret du Skieur’, an invigorating sports massage that aims to boost circulation and detoxify muscles that have had a long day on the slopes. The ‘Light Legs’ treatment will be a life-saver for those feeling the leg burn at the end of your trip. You’ll want to return from your holiday feeling fresh-faced, so you should check out the extensive facials menu here. You can choose whether you want to have a cleansing, detoxifying or anti-ageing treatment, costing anywhere between €65-€180.

Enjoy a personalised facial, which combines manual techniques with Pure Altitude products, using mountain plant extracts to soothe and restore the skin. Beauty treatments include manicures, pedicures and waxing that cost between €16-€100. There is a separate treatment menu for men which includes male specific massages, facials and manicures. Spa packages tailored to your desires are also available to purchase, as well as day programmes that can be arranged over one or several days. The Pure Altitude website is easy to use and booking is simple, but note that they have a strict 24 hour cancellation policy.