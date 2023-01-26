Snowboard guide

Whilst there are a number of brands out there making snowboards, these are the ones that have stood the test of time, kept up with the latest technologies and trends, and therefore stand out as worth looking at:

BURTON

All and any list of snowboard brands would include these guys. This industry behemoth is probably the best known snowboarding brand in the world, and was founded by Jake Burton Carpenter in 1977, in Vermont. They produce snowboards and all snowboard related apparel including bindings, boots and clothing, and are marketed in over 4,300 stores worldwide. If you're looking for a brand you can trust, then you would not go wrong buying anything from these guys. In 2007, they launched a channel-mounting system for bindings called The Channel, pushing the boundaries of technology yet again, allowing infinite customisable stance width and angle adjustments. BURTON website

NITRO

Founded in 1990 in Seattle, Washington, USA, their product range is small, but they are well regarded within the industry. Still privately owned, their prices can vary widely, but you'll find high-end products accessible at all price ranges. NITRO website

CAPITA

Winner of Energy Globe Award (Nature's Nobel Prize), their main manufacturing facility in Austria is known as the Mothership, and is the most advanced in the world, being powered by clean energy only and nearly 100% of all materials are locally sourced. Created in 2000, in Seattle, Washington, by two former pro-riders, their models have won numerous awards over the years, becoming bestsellers. Every year they release boards with more innovation and technological advances. CAPITA website

ARBOR

A pioneering skateboard brand with roots back to nineties Venice Beach, California, where their headquarters remain to this day. Their snowboards are known for pioneering the use of bamboo, bio-plastic and other reclaimed materials, and their all-wood-core collection features a range of boards with something for everyone. The environmentally friendly brand has won numerous awards for their groundbreaking technologies, performance standards and sustainable production methods. It'll do no harm to the planet, or your snowboarding, if you go home with an Arbor board under your arm. ARBOR website

JONES SNOWBOARDS

Jeremy Jones is freeride royalty. This snowboarding superstar launched his own brand in 2009, producing 'innovative backcountry snowboard equipment', they are dedicated to environmental protection, sustainability and a respect for nature. The 'Flagship' model is one of the best freeride boards out there, and their output is jam-packed with technology such as magne traction, blunt nose, directional rocker, wood topsheet, bamboo sidewalls, and sustainably sourced ash-wood cores. They also do a sweet range of splitboards for those that enjoy this emerging sport. JONES website

SALOMON

These guys existed long before snowboarding was even a sport, this family company was founded in 1947 in France and is known to all, especially within the ski boots and bindings market. When they added snowboards to their output, their quality product development and craftmanship flowed into the brand from their years of experience in skis. Their snowboard boots are also some of the best around, especially for those with a narrower foot, with their STR8JKT system giving optimal support throughout. SALOMON website

LIB TECH

Considered by some in the industry to be the best all-round snowboard company, this American brand was founded in the eighties by Mike Olson who built snowboards for the local community in a rented barn. Now under the Mervin Factory umbrella that was bought outright by Quiksilver in 1997, the two technologies Lib Tech is famous for is Magne Traction and Banana Technology. The first is the serrated edge technology that we've already talked about above, the second refers to the reverse camber profile of its 'skate banana' boards, a shape effectively eliminating the dead-zone between your feet. Both technologies won numerous awards from both inside and outside of the industry, and the team are still inspired by the mantra that 'a snowboard is not a ski'. The Lib Tech series is definitely worth checking out. LIB TECH website

GNU

Long before he began Lib Tech, Mike Olson founded Gnu (and Mervin Manufacturing) in the seventies. Still handmade in Washington state, it was Gnu's Banana Technology that revolutionised snowboard shaping. With Gnu board's you'll also find magne traction and wood cores thrown in, so before you know it you're looking at some very tech heavy snowboards. All women's boards feature the same technology as the men's, and they also do a range of splitboards for the backcountry lovers amongst you. All Gnu products come with swirly psychedelic designs, so grab yourself a piece of art. GNU website

ROSSIGNOL

It took 80 years for this ski brand to make its first snowboard, but ever since they have attracted some of the best snowboarders in the business to their team, such as Jeremy Jones and Xavier de La Rue. Its reputation for quality, innovation and performance means that any snowboard from this brand that catches your attention is worth a look. ROSSIGNOL website

ROME SDS

Founded in 2001 in Vermont by two ex-Burton alumni who wanted to do things their way, it's now owned by Nidecker Group, but they are still there making snowboards for all types and levels of snowboarding. Their boards are known for their rocker/camber combinations and tend to have a skate/surf feel when riding them. ROME website

BATALEON

Along with Rome, this brand is part of the Nidecker Group. Originally founded in 2000, by a 44-year-old biophysicist in the Netherlands who studied the riding properties of a snowboard, and came up with 3BT - Triple Base Technology. It makes turn initiation smoother, with fewer edge catches, more stability at high speed, and better float while making the board more playful and forgiving. Hand built in Austria at the Mothership along with other Nidecker brands, these boards look just as pretty as they ride. BATALEON website

K2

Established in 1961, K2 offers a range of shapes for all types of riding, from freestyle to freeride. They have a number of trade marked technologies built into their boards, there to make your snowboarding experience easier and better. With a K2 board beneath your feet it'll be like having an experienced companion on the mountain. K2 website

UNION

Best known for their boots and bindings, Union don't actually sell snowboards, but you cannot snowboard without bindings right. Founded in 2005, also from Seattle, Washington, they exploded onto the scene with their bombproof bindings and a powerhouse snowboard team replete with riders such as Travis Rice, Brian Iguchi and Gigi Rüf. It now operates and owns its own production facility in Italy, and its products consistently beat the competition when it comes to performance and price. If you like carving, Union bindings are considered the best around. To this day the company is independent and employee-owned. UNION website