Find the best pizzas in Avoriaz 2019

Sometimes you just want a quick snack before getting back on your board and doing what you came out here to do. Fast food can be hard to come by out here, but Piz’Burg is number one for those wanting to grab n’ go. Piz’Burg has almost twenty pizzas on offer, including plenty of vegetarian options. Whether you’re craving anchovies, spicy chorizo, bacon or heaps of cheese, there’s something here for you. However, if you’re pizza is lacking a certain je ne sais quoi, fear not. The pizzas here can be easily modified for you for a small fee of €1 per extra ingredient.

Standard price for a pizza here is just €9.90, which is a very reasonable price for a meal in resort. This cheap price does not mirror the quality of the product though. The ‘restaurant’ doesn’t have much in the way of seating, so the price reflects the lack of service more than anything. One of the perks of having a take-away pizza is the ability to go and enjoy it with any view you like in Avoriaz. With the means of a rucksack or a very steady hand, you could ski with your lunch up to one of the many gorgeous viewpoints in the Portes du Soleil. Pizza with your chosen view; now that is an indulgence.

Best for: fast food