Ski more for less in Avoriaz

Gone are the days when booking late meant getting a great deal, the emphasis now is on booking flights as early as you can in order to get good deal.

You can register with budget airlines in advance and receive emails letting you know when flights are going on sale for a particular period or when a flash sale is on – savings by getting in early are potentially massive. Savings can also be achieved by being a bit more flexible with your travel plans, rather than a Saturday flight to the nearest airport, look into taking a Friday flight into one a bit further away for example; for some resorts the transfer time difference could be less than an hour. You can also fly daily from many regional airports and by avoiding weekend travel, transfer times to and from resort are massively reduced. Take a look at our Flight Finder for suggestions.

As an alternative to flying why not consider travelling by train; you can get a direct train at weekends from the middle of December or everyday into Paris and connect with an SNCF train from Paris to Lyon or Geneva. Read more in our National Trains Guide.