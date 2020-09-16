Safety measures in Avoriaz winter 2020/21

After an unexpectedly successful summer season, the French Alps are gearing up for what is set to be an unusual winter in the mountains. Many have already announced what measures they're going to take to ensure that everyone's safe on the slopes this winter. This is how the 2020/21 ski season is going to look like according to France Montagnes, who have summed up the ski resorts' Covid-19 protocols.

Skiing and snowboarding are quite safe from a pandemic point of view. You're mostly outdoors, keeping your distance from other skiers and wearing protective gear like gloves, goggles and ski masks. However, there are places where maintaining a safe distance is more difficult. Lifts, public transport, ski schools, ski hire shops, accommodation, bars and restaurants are the main focus of these measures.