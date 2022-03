This year Easter Sunday falls on 17th April with the school holiday dates falling anywhere between the 11th April to the start of May 2022! For some resorts these dates fall after closing of the lifts but the higher resorts are still open.

Thankfully this year you'll be able to bring the family to Avoriaz! As well as the favourable dates, here are some more reasons we think you should come skiing 'en famille' at Easter.