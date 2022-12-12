Make the most of Avoriaz early season skiing

Traditionally the winter ski season begins the last weekend of November or the first weekend in December, and for those of you lucky enough to be there you can count yourselves among the first skiers of the winter. And if you need more persuading than that, here's some more great reasons to make that early ski season trip.

The start of December can be a great time to ski, the temperatures are usually cold and the snow can be fantastic. The potential downsides are that the snow cover might be poor on the lower slopes and only the main lifts tend to be open.

A lot of your decisions will depend on snow conditions and lift opening. It's important to keep an eye on the forecast, but whether it's sunshine or snow if the temperatures are cold enough, for sure the resorts will have their best snowmaking efforts in operation on the lower slopes.

Whatever the weather, you'll find enough snow to give your legs a good warm up.