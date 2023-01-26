Skis guide

Whilst your skiing ability and where you like to ski will be big determining factors on the skis you buy, what each type of ski means is worth knowing so you immediately know what category of skis you fit into.

All Mountain

As the name suggests, these skis are for skiing the entire mountain and this is by far the most popular type of ski. Designed to handle anything and everything you can throw at them, including powder, ice, groomers, steeps, heavy snow and everything in between, they are a jack of all trades ski, master of none. However, if you're only going to own one pair of skis, this is what you want. All-mountain skis generally have a mid-fat waist, and the key to them is to know where you'll ski most, as the category splits down into All Mountain (mainly off-piste) and All Mountain (mainly on-piste).

Piste/Carving

For those that like the classic feeling of arcing a perfect turn over an edge, then piste skis are for you. They have narrower waists and short turn radii. The beginner-intermediate skis in this category are designed to make learning how to turn easy, and as you progress they get stiffer, more powerful and more aggressive. If you like charging hard and only really ski piste, these are for you.

Park and Pipe

Often called freestyle skis, these are for skiers who mostly ski the park on jibs, rails, and jumps. This category is incorporating more rocker patterns and different shapes, and these skis are mostly always twin-tipped with thicker edges. If you're into big kickers and booters you'll want a slightly longer ski, if jibbing is your thing then go shorter.

Powder

Designed for pow-pow days, these skis are wide and most often have some form of rocker plus a relatively soft flex. The tip and tail are not always the widest parts and many are versatile enough to handle mixed conditions and harder snow.

Big Mountain

For charging big lines at high speed with big airs. Vary in width, these powder-oriented skis are for ripping up the headwall at your local mountain. They are stiffer often with more rocker in the tip than the tail.

Touring

Touring skis are as much about the up as the down. These skis incorporate lightweight constructions with cutting edge technology to ensure they work as much on the uphill as the down. They come in a huge range of sizes and widths designed for different styles of touring.