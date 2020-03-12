Introducing Huski - A meal delivery company in Avoriaz

There’s an innovative company operating in the French Alps this year bringing a range of restaurant-quality food and drink straight to your door. Huski is an Alpine catering service that specializes in the delivery of pre-made food and drinks to mountain holidaymakers.

The company was started four years ago and is centrally based in Bourg-St-Maurice but delivers to all major French ski resorts. In their own words, they’re rather like a mountain-based Deliveroo.

Very often the best business ideas seem the most obvious and, with the greatest respect to the inventive entrepreneurs behind Huski, the concept behind their service is one of those very same ideas that leaves you thinking, “Why wasn’t this done before and how did we ever get by without it?”

The business model is beautifully simple. You order food and drinks online (you can choose from pre-packaged meals for your entire trip or just single meals, individually), Huski processes your order (and can cook to order too), then sends out a driver with your delivery and – hey presto – your food and drink arrive at your accommodation. The prices are highly competitive compared to eating out or buying in the mountain supermarkets and, best of all, the food is all pre-prepared – meaning you spend less time cooking and more time on the hill.

In terms of the food, Huski offers everything from breakfast to cakes and canapés and even three-course dinners. The meals are oven- or microwave-ready and very simple to prepare. In addition, the company also offers artisan beers and hand-picked wines and, so long as your order is received before 22:00, you can expect delivery the following day.