Get -50% off your Portes du Soleil 2020/21 season pass

Do you want to buy your winter 2020/21 season ski pass at half the normal price? Then get online on Friday, May 29th 2020 from 08:00. The first 5,000 people to purchase Portes du Soleil adult season ski passes on that day will get them for only €499!

The Portes du Soleil have also released next winter's season ski pass prices and there are significant savings to be had when purchasing your pass before November 15th 2020.

Adult season ski passes (26-64 years old) will cost €797 before August 31st and €897 before November 15th 2020. Child season ski passes (for those aged under 12 or born after January 1st 2009) will be free when purchasing an adult's Portes du Soleil ski pass (must be for the child's mother or father) before November 15th 2020.

Those aged under 26 years old will also get special discounts on their winter passes, the so-called 'Boarder Passes', with up to -50% off when buying them before August 31st 2020, only €391! From September 1st to November 15th 2020, Boarder Passes will cost €463.

Passes will be available to buy online very shortly.