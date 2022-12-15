Ski helmets gear guide

Traditional helmets tend to use EPS (expanded polystyrene) or EPP (expanded polypropylene) foam liners. These liners provide a high level of protection, but more durable alternatives are emerging. You will see a number of additional technologies in helmet safety when you're shopping for helmets, and they add an often considerable amount to the price. Mostly these technologies originated in bike helmet manufacturing, but have proven to be easily transferable to the ski/snowboard helmet market. Here's some info on what they mean and what they do.

Mips

Short for Multi Impact Protection System, this is a safety feature that's added to many higher end helmets and is becoming a lot more commonplace in the industry. Developed in 1996, Mips is designed to help protect the brain from a fall at an angle (this is how most skiers/snowboarders fall). Allowing the helmet to move around on the head with a layer that sits between the liner and the shell, this low friction layer lessens the trauma of any impact, resulting in fewer and less big brain injuries. These helmets do cost more than those without, but if you can afford it this is one safety feature that's worth investing in - we only have one brain after all.

WaveCel

A new technology that's revolutionising helmet safety. It protects against rotational impacts, like MIPS, but also linear impacts. It "behaves like a network of hundreds of interconnected shock absorbers connecting your head and the outer shell of the helmet, distributing the impact energy through its network of cells". Whilst there isn't a lot of data currently, early signs point to its being significantly safer than Mips alone. For example Mips is considered 3-5 times safer than a non-MIPS helmet, whereas WaveCel is thought to be up to 40 times safer than Mips. Something to know is that WaveCel helmets do fit a little closer to the head and they usually have a BOA dial to allow adjustment. The helmet shape is more rounded.

AMID

Developed by Atomic for their helmets, it stands for Atomic Multi-directional Impact Deflector and is similar to Mips in many ways. The dual density protection foam absorbs shocks and impacts, thereby providing better protection against angled impacts.

SPIN

Despite being early adopters of Mips, POC have begun implementing their own version called SPIN - Shearing Pads Inside. Similar in principle to Mips, it consists of a series of silicone pads built into the fabric padding that allows for movement of the helmet in much the same way.