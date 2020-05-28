Flights to Geneva restart in June 2020

The Swiss government has announced that they'll very likely reopen their borders to international travellers on June 15th 2020 and some airlines have jumped at the opportunity and announced that they'll be resuming their flights to Geneva airport on that same day.

On June 15th, Swiss will fly from Geneva to European capitals like London, Dublin, Prague and Moscow, as well as popular summer hot spots in Spain, Greece and Spain. Easyjet, on the other hand, is focusing on beach destinations for their first flights from Geneva airport, including Barcelona, Porto, Lisbon and Nice. Strict safety measures will be put in place, including the regular and thorough disinfection of aircraft, requiring passengers and crew to wear masks as well as making hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes available on board.

With summer lifts in Avoriaz whirring into action in a few weeks, it's the perfect time to book your break in the Alps and enjoy some fresh air and plenty of sunshine after a long lockdown.