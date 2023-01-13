Avalanche safety equipment guide

The transceivers market isn't large, and it's not like a slew of new models is released every year. However, dedicated avalanche professionals and ski guides will extensively test avalanche transceivers and publish their findings every couple of years (at the most). You can find numerous reviews of most brands online, that are definitely worth reading, even if they are a couple of years old.

The brands below are the key players who have stood the test of time, and continue to innovate and produce a range of transceivers for professionals and novices alike. And on that note, you'll find that every brand produces a range of transceivers at different price points, some that are suitable for entry-level occasional users and some more suited to mountain professionals, so make sure you get one to suit your requirements rather than going for all the bells and whistles (and price tag) of some of the pro models.

BCA (BACKCOUNTRY ACCESS)

The best selling brand in North America, their focus since conception in 1994 has always been on saving lives with easy-to-use products. Founded in South Boulder, Colorado, they invented the world's first digital, multi-antenna avalanche transceiver (Tracker DTS) in 1997. One of the most popular brands in the transceiver market, they are considered reliable and easy to use, 'simplicity is speed' is their mantra.

BLACK DIAMOND

A mountain sports specialist with a passion for innovation. Originally named Chouinard Equipment after its founder Yvon, who created the business in 1965, selling hand-forged pitons from the boot of his car. It was bought out, renamed and relocated to Salt Lake City at the foot of the Wasatch mountains in the eighties, and continues to design and manufacture equipment for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. The Black Diamond avalanche transceivers are well regarded and regularly appear at the top of many 'best of...' review features. They are known for producing a reliable top-tier range with an easy to use interface, and do sit at the pricier end of the market. They also own Pieps and Poc Sports, both pioneers and innovators in mountain safety.

MAMMUT

A Swiss mountaineering and trekking company founded in 1862 as a modest ropemaking operation, that is today known for their high-quality products, and always associated with alpine safety. The development of the Barryvox VS 86 transceiver in 1969 illustrated their emphasis on safety. Developed at the request of the Swiss Army, it significantly improved the chances of survival for people buried in avalanches. Mammut has continued to optimise the Barryvox, with its latest generation becoming an indispensable part of avalanche safety for many. Over the years Mammut has become a market leader in avalanche safety, also producing airbags, probes and shovels.

ARVA

A French brand that still designs and produces its transceivers in France. In 1985, they released their first transceiver - the ARVA 4000, at a time when winter sports were not what they are today. Some 35 years later their passion for snow safety is as strong as ever, and you cannot go wrong with an ARVA in your avalanche kit. They also produce a full range of shovels, probes and backpacks.

PIEPS

An Austrian company, founded in 1967 and sold to Black Diamond in 2012. Considered one of the leading manufacturers of avalanche transceivers, they are well regarded by the outdoor industry press, and their Pro range is considered user-friendly. Their entry-level model is also well regarded, although found by some to be a little bulky.

ORTOVOX

Producing the first double frequency transceiver in 1980 put Ortovox on the outdoor safety equipment map. Until then all transceivers would send and receive in different frequencies, often leading to fatalities when victims could not be found quickly enough due to the different frequencies. Within two years it was the number one model on the market. In 1985, they released the first powder rucksack and a shovel especially designed for avalanches, and three years later moved into fabric technology developing 'Walk wool', giving wearers natural advantages over synthetic fibres. They have remained a global market leader for avalanche safety and clothing, and in 2022 in collaboration with Canadian brand Arc'teryx, they presented a new avalanche airbag technology: LiTRIC, producing airbag systems weighing only 1.1kg, winning an ISPO Award and Red Dot Design Award along the way. Their transceivers are considered simple and intuitive at all levels.

When buying your transceiver you'll see that most brands will offer a package deal that also includes a probe and shovel. These work out to be good value for money versus buying the pieces individually, so definitely check out who's offering what before you make your final purchase decision.