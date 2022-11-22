Why ski in Avoriaz in January

Why book a ski holiday in January? A number of obvious reasons spring to mind; quiet, if not deserted pistes, no lift queues and optimum ski conditions (due to the typically colder weather). As long as you're prepared to wrap up warm you can benefit from some of the best conditions of the season.

Due to the laws of supply and demand, accommodation is inevitably cheaper outside the school holidays, and can be a good time to grab a bargain, especially for last-minute bookers.

To add to that the conditions in January are often phenomenal, and you don't have to contend with the school holiday crowds.

All things considered, January might just be the perfect time for your ski holiday, increasing your chances of experiencing all that epic powder.