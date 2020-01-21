What to do in Avoriaz if you don't ski

Buy a pedestrian pass
Enjoy the mountains as a non-skier by buying a pedestrian lift pass. It provides access to the main lifts and many mountain restaurants can be reached on foot by ski lift, so it's entirely possible to meet up with your family and friends for some fine dining.
With a pedestrian lift pass there are some fantastic opportunities for winter hiking, with a good network of groomed trails that can be enjoyed by all ages and fitness levels. Easy routes are possible in sturdy hiking boots or snowshoes after a heavy snowfall. You can pick up a guide from the tourist office and escape into the wilderness for a few hours or the whole day. Always dress for the weather - layers are the key, sunglasses and sun cream are vital even on a cloudy day. Stick to the trails, respect the environment and be aware of changing conditions.
Après-ski with everyone else
You don't have to ski to enjoy "après-ski". Meet up with the rest of your group in a local bar and share stories from your day over a beer. Going to party at Folie Douce in Avoriaz is a great way to spend the afternoon watching the amazing cabaret, then dance to the live, dynamic house band. Or head to the local ice skating rink for a fun evening set beneath the snow-clad mountains. Situated in the heart of the resort, there are also push around chairs to help the kids. Alternatively, grab a sled and head to the sledging run behind the tourist office. It is equipped with lights and clearly marked.
Drive a dog sled, relax in a sleigh or ride a fat-bike
Whether on a sledge pulled by huskies, riding in your own horse drawn sleigh, or ripping it up on a fat-bike, there is an excursion choice to suit all levels of adrenaline. The husky sledding will see you control a team of dogs as you ride the Avoriaz landscape. This is a very popular activity which we recommend booking in advance.
As a pedestrianised resort the quickest way to get around is still by horse and cart. Taking a trip on a horse drawn sled really gives you an alpine experience like no other, and is a great way to see the town and enjoy the scenery. You can find them at the entrance to the resort, in the centre near the riding school, and at Jean Vuarnet square, with different tour possibilities depending on the time you have.
Another way to enjoy the snowy trails is on a fat-bike, you can either join a guided group or get the whole gang together - there are organised rides throughout the day.
Book a tandem flight
Take to the skies for a bird's eye view of the mountains with a tandem paragliding flight, or book yourself onto a helicopter tour.
Snowshoeing and ski-touring
You can really get away from it all and disappear into nature on some snowshoes (raquettes). Grab a printed guide from the tourist office or book yourself onto a snowshoe excursion with an activity company to see a side of the mountains that most skiers will never see. Full-day, half-day and night-time options are available to take you into the heart of the mountains – from the highest peaks to the wildest valleys. Equipment and transport are usually included, check when you book.
If you've decided the days of skiing up the mountain all-day, every-day, are well behind you, those with previous skiing / snowboarding experience could try ski touring. There are many famous ski touring routes in Avoriaz, and it's a great way to work up a sweat, earning your burger whilst the rest of the world takes the lifts. Hire a guide and pull on some skins for an adventure away from the madding crowd.