How to make the most of your Avoriaz ski pass

Top Tip: The easiest way to make the most of your lift pass is to set yourself the goal of experiencing the whole area. The Avoriaz ski area has:
- 51 piste-basher prepared slopes for you
- 75.5km of skiable distance on those slopes
- 2,466m highest point
- For the advanced skiers and snowboarders there's steep fast black runs and moguls and the Hauts Forts sector for powder hounds
- Fun zones
- Snow parks galore
Get up early and avoid rush hour
To make the most of your lift pass, catch the first and last lifts every day for six days in a row and ski it all. Then start on the off-piste. This way, you'll be maximising your piste-to-buck ratio.
More realistically, take your time, enjoy it, and like us, take a long leisurely lunch after three pistes.
Avoid faffing around in lift queues
The lift-barriers check hands-free passes on the LEFT SIDE, remember to:
- Put your lift pass in a pocket on the left side of your ski jacket or trousers and you'll whizz through the turnstiles. Often ski jackets come with a small pocket on the left sleeve exactly for this purpose.
- Don't put any credit cards or phones in the same pocket as your pass, you'll simply confuse the machines.
- Kids trouser pockets are often lower than the sensors - use their sleeve pockets.
There are often single person lift queues to fill spaces on the chairlifts, don't neglect to use these and make some new friends on the way up.
And in all seriousness, take-off rucksacks and hold them in front of you. The straps can get caught on the lifts if they're still on your back, or you can be pushed to the front of the seat with the extra depth, and this is dangerous.
Fun zones
Avoriaz is home to no less than seven snow parks, and there is so much to do in these fun zones, in fact if you're up for it you could spend your entire holiday in them. The most famous and well-known is the Burton Stash - one of it's kind in Europe. There's also the lil' Stash, the Burton Kids Parkway, the Baby Park, the Big Park, the permanent Superpipe and the Ski Cross.
Ski in the dark after everyone else has gone home
The closest night skiing is on Morzine's Pleney piste, which once a week turns on the floodlights and allows you to ski under the stars.
Ski in other resorts too
Personally, we're not convinced if you'll get around to this one during a week-long stay. But if the above is not enough for you, the Portes de Soleil lift pass gives you access to 650km of pistes across 12 linked resorts in France and Switzerland: Avoriaz, Les Gets, Morzine, Montriond, Abondance, La Chapelle-d'Abondance, St Jean d'Aulps, and Châtel in France, and Champéry, Val-d-Illiex les Crosets Champoussin, Morgins and Torgon in Switzerland. A tour of the area can be completed by experienced skiers in a day, and by doing this you will discover a wealth of terrain, along with stunning scenery and breath-taking views across the Alps.