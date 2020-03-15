French ski areas close on 15th March 2020

Yesterday evening, the French government announced further measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of non-essential public spaces. This affects Avoriaz and all the other ski areas in the country, where leisure facilities will shut on March 15th 2020.

Avoriaz will reopen for the summer season in only three months. Summer is a wonderful time to come to the Alps, as there are plenty of things to do here. The green, blossoming Alpine meadows and high snow-capped peaks are the ideal spots to practise mountain biking, hiking, climbing and mountaineering, or just to relax and enjoy the fresh air.

We'll see you in the summer!