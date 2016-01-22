Best Cafes in Avoriaz

Take a break from the piste and relax with views to die for.

The centre of Avoriaz is a hive of activity but the liveliness stretches far further than just the main street in town. You can find food and drink a plenty in the centre of Avoiraz but you can ski, trek and take lifts to beautiful cafes, restaurants and bars much further a field. Trying to pick out my favourites was a tricky task and it has involved drinking copious amounts of hot chocolate and vin chaud…. Oh well. I managed.

Soaking up the Sun

One of the most unassuming, simple and welcoming cafes/restaurants in Avoriaz, (and the whole of the Portes du Soleil really) is Changabangs. You can find the little fast food restaurant very close to the top of the Prodains bubble. It’s perched on a bank just above Chez Flo, and with its yellow and red lettering, can’t be missed. It’s a great place to go for a hot chocolate, beer or lunch and the curly fries are something special. It’s a perfect spot for a drink because you can sit out on the decking, admire the incredible views and soak up the sunshine. It’s also really reasonably priced and easy going. It’s a definite favourite of mine.

The Locals Favourite

Close to Changabangs is Les Trappeurs restaurant. It’s a favourite with the locals and is one of the latest opening bars on the telecabine stretch of Avoriaz. However, I had to mention it for its amazing drinks offering! If you’re looking for somewhere to stop for a hot chocolate, café au lait or something a little stronger, I’d definitely advise you popping into this little gem! Their vin chaud is incredible. They light the brandy before pouring it onto the top of already steaming wine and garnish it with a cheeky little chocolate which after a hard day of skiing, is always welcome!

The Hidden Gem

A little further away from the bright lights of the telecabine is the Fornet bowl. Now I have to mention this place because its one of our absolute favourites in the region. Head down the lovely blue that takes you from the top of Fornet back towards Avoriaz and you pass a little hut perched in the centre of two pistes. Make sure you stop here at least once on your visit. I’m not entirely sure what it’s called (let’s for now call it the Fornet hut) but when the weather is good it’s one of the most glorious sunspots in the PDS. The hot chocolates are really tasty and the waiters are always happy to see you. They’re welcoming, friendly and happy to chat about your day on the slopes. I try to go as often as I can!

The Unusual

If you’re looking for something a little different, the Igloo bar on the piste in Avoriaz is pretty exciting. It’s mostly visited for après beer and cocktails but also serves hot drinks. The main pull is the incredible selection of deck chairs, sunken into the snow, overlooking Morzine and the rest of the Portes du Soleil. It is truly spectacular, but also a bit novel if you’re showing friends around and fancy something a little different.

The Popular Spot

Towards the top of town, on the other side of the Aquariaz swimming pool is another group of restaurants with an amazing view. One of the most popular in this little collection is Le Yeti. It’s always busy and it’s no surprise why. It serves delicious coffee and its food measures mean you don’t need to eat for a week after visiting. I love that particular location in Avoriaz as it has sun for the whole day. Sun coupled with incredible views across the whole region, make it a really special stop off spot.

In the Bowl

The Lindarets bowl is also a great place to aim for, for a mid morning/mid afternoon break. The area is littered with restaurants and bars – all with amazing views of the surrounding pistes and plenty of outdoor seating. Mamo’s café is a popular favourite and is, comparably, very well priced. The sun drops behind the hill at around 3pm there so it’s worth getting your Mamo’s fix before then. It can get a bit chilly!

These are a small selection of the amazing bars and cafes in Avoriaz and the surrounding area and I’m sure each is as good as the ones I’ve mentioned. But it’s impossible to visit them all! Just to finish though, there’s a special place I want to mention. There’s a treat awaiting anyone looking to make a stop off on the Prodains home run. About 400 metres before you reach the car park, there’s a little drop off to the right. There’s a little hut, which is full of treats and has a lovely warming fire. It’s a perfect last stop off on your way home. Give it a go, you won’t regret it!

