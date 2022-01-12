France reopens borders to UK tourists for Ski 2021/22, France

At the time of writing this (Wednesday 12th morning), we are sat waiting - not so patiently! - for an official announcement from the French Government. We expect them to announce that travel between the UK and France will be allowed once again for tourism. This means that UK travellers will be able to head to our mountains and go skiing!

From Alexandre Holroyd's Twitter post last night, we expect an announcement imminently.

Since France took the dramatic decision on the 18th December to close borders with the UK, based on the Omicron levels in Britain, we have been waiting for them to open back up again. Now, with infection levels in the UK comparable to the rest of Europe, we saw the border restrictions relaxed last week, and we expect to hear later today that travel for tourism will be allowed again from this weekend (15th January).

So, What Now?

Firstly, we do of course need the official announcement - keep your eyes on our social media and we will as be updating this article as we get the announcement.

Secondly, the snow conditions are excellent right now! You might have been following our weekly snow reports - and if you haven’t, we recommend that you do! We have had consistently cold temperatures, preserving our snow and base conditions nicely. Over the past week, we have also been blessed with +40cms across most ski resorts. Sadly, but also beneficially, this snow came on top of (sadly) much quieter slopes and resorts.

All this has meant that the snow has remained in peak condition.

Thirdly, the atmosphere in the resort is full of anticipation, waiting for the British market to return. After all, it is fair to say that the Brits bring a certain “je ne sais quoi” to the ski season spirit. Whether that is on the slopes or at après ski.

Can I book a holiday?

Yes, you can!

We can say with confidence that businesses in the alps, from transport, to accommodation to entertainment, are waiting to welcome you back onto your skis or snowboard.

Plus, there are some great deals to be found at the moment. Most accommodation (and other) providers have excellent Ts & C’s in place in regards to Covid and cancellations so let that reassure you. The resort has also put guidelines into place to keep everyone safe and well. As well as providing additional testing facilities for those that need them.

As we said, the snow is really excellent right now, and there are still a couple of weeks before the peak February children’s holidays, so with good deals on accommodation, excellent snow conditions and quiet pistes, if you can get away now is the time to do it.

Fingers crossed to see you o the slopes soon!