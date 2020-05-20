Is Avoriaz safe to visit this summer & winter?

As more and more airlines announce their intention to resume international flights as soon as June 2020, we ponder if and when you should consider coming to the Alps this summer and winter. Spoiler alert – on balance, our answer is yes; local businesses and authorities are working hard to turn Avoriaz into a safe haven for visitors and are preparing to safely welcome travellers as soon as they possibly can.

The world has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and our new normal is full of uncommon words like lockdown and social distancing, while face masks and hand sanitiser are now part of our daily routine. However, things are rapidly changing and, as Europe takes the first steps to open its borders, we take a look at the situation in Avoriaz.