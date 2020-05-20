Is Avoriaz safe to visit this summer & winter?

1. Follow safety and hygiene guidelines
We keep repeating it but following safety and hygiene rules is the best way to stay safe on your holidays in Avoriaz: keep a distance of 2 metres, wash your hands and wear a mask (or cover your nose and mouth). Try not to touch your face as well... we know, easier said than done!
2. Trust local businesses
Not only are businesses in Avoriaz putting strict safety and hygiene measures in place but they've also made cancellations much more flexible. This means that, if for any reason you're forced to cancel your holiday, you'll probably be given a full refund. Look out for our Covid-Proof Booking symbol when booking your accommodation, your ski lessons, your ski hire or your activities on our site.
3. Avoid the crowds
The easiest way to comply with social distancing is to avoid crowds altogether. We've got a few strategies to help you with that like, for example, booking a whole chalet or an entire apartment instead of a hotel room, that way you can prevent bumping into other guests during your stay.
After weeks of confinement, being outdoors, breathing fresh air and feeling the sun's warmth on our skin is just what we need. Scientists are actually testing whether heat and UV radiation in sunlight might affect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two things which are plentiful in Avoriaz both in the summer and the winter – just remember to lather up with sunscreen!
In Avoriaz, you can easily enjoy the outdoors while avoiding the crowds. Just opt for private lessons and activities instead of group ones, such as booking a private ski or snowboard instructor just for you and your group of friends or family, or a private transfer to take you from Geneva airport to your accommodation. There are plenty of other things you can do in the area in small groups, from canyoning and whitewater rafting in the summer to snowshoeing and snowmobiling in the winter.
4. Book early
Limitations regarding the amount of people that businesses can welcome or the crowds that events can gather are being enforced. That's why, now more than ever, we recommend you book early. This will ensure you get the best table on Avoriaz's hottest apres-ski spot!
5. Get off the beaten path
Another great strategy to avoid the crowds and to discover Avoriaz's hidden gems along the way is to visit the area's lesser-known places. The Portes du Soleil is full of charming secret spots and the best way to explore them is to book a local guide. You'll get to ski remote stashes of powder, hit internationally famous trails on a mountain bike (or an e-bike – perfect for the whole family!), hike the Alpine summits and try out new things like climbing. There's a world of choices away from the tourist crowds in Avoriaz!
6. Entertain at yours
Celebrations aren't off the table this summer and winter in Avoriaz. However, instead of booking a restaurant or a bar, why not ask a catering company to bring the party to you? Private chalets and apartments make for great venues and Avoriaz has an excellent selection of catering companies ranging from private chefs to delivered ready-made meals providing the best street grub from your own garden.
7. Drive to Avoriaz
Maintaining social distancing on planes and trains can be quite tricky, so why not drive to Avoriaz? It takes around 9 hours to get from Calais to the ski area and tolls cost around €75 each way. We know that cars aren't great for the environment but their carbon footprint is much lower than that of planes with studies suggesting that flights emit around 133g of carbon dioxide per person while a diesel car carrying four passengers emits only 43gr per person. Once in Avoriaz, leave your vehicle at one of the local car parks and enjoy the car-free resort – horse-drawn sleighs and your own two feet are the means of transport of choice in Avoriaz.